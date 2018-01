Jan 2 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* MOODY‘S SAYS DOMESTIC AND GLOBAL CREDIT IMPACT OF KOREAN CONFLICT WOULD DEPEND ON DURATION AND SEVERITY​

* MOODY'S SAYS RATED KOREAN BANKS WOULD SEE LIMITED IMPACT BECAUSE OF STRONG GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN CASE OF CONFLICT‍​ Source: bit.ly/2lJpxOT