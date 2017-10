Oct 16 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says effect of increased competition on telecom and cable operators is partly offset by good credit quality​

* Moody’s says expects European telecoms companies to increase capital expenditures materially over next 3 to 5 years to upgrade network technology

* ‍Moody’s says competition amongst cable and telecom issuers, has contributed towards slower revenue growth, particularly for cable over past 2 years​ Source text for Eikon: