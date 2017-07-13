FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive M&A into 2018
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive M&A into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA companies:

* EMEA companies' search for revenue and margin growth will drive m&a into 2018

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in European steel industry, ongoing overcapacity will probably lead to more m&a aimed at further market rationalisation

* expects european chemicals co's to increasingly consider acquisitions which give them access to high demand products

* Moody's on EMEA companies says in telecommunications industry cross-border deals are unlikely because of lack of significant synergies Source bit.ly/2t64ht6

