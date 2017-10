BRIEF-Moody's says European E&P sector credit quality to strengthen into 2018 despite oil price volatility‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Says European E&P sector’s credit quality to improve in 2017-18 as expected performance, cash flow improvements drive deleveraging, boost liquidity‍​

* Moody's says presence in stronger geographies more important to E&P firms than geographic diversification, as it offers important tax, cost benefits Source text: (bit.ly/2hNacyu)