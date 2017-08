July 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says European regional and local governments' funding needs to remain high; trends diverging

* Moody's says expects regional and local government issuers in Germany, UK, France, Spain and Italy to raise an average annual combined Euro 168 billion during 2017-2019

* Moody's says funding need set to rise in France, UK, while in Germany expect a continued reduction due to strong tax revenue growth and self-imposed deficit limits Source: [bit.ly/2sKGVFl]