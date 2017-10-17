FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says external pressures constrain Sri Lanka's credit profile​
October 17, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says external pressures constrain Sri Lanka's credit profile​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody‘s: external pressures constrain Sri Lanka’s credit profile​

* ‍Moody’s -Sri Lanka’s borrowing requirements and reliance on external, foreign-currency funding expose it to material liquidity, external financing risk

* ‍Moody’s on Sri Lanka says despite recent increase in foreign exchange reserves, reserve coverage of external obligations remains low

* ‍Moody‘s-unless Sri Lanka’s reserves rise further, reserve coverage will weaken, external vulnerability will increase from 2019 when large debt repayments are due Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
