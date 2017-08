July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* First official GDP estimates suggest the slowdown in UK's economic growth has extended into the second quarter‍​

* Continue to believe, in its base case scenario, that credit impact of brexit will be 'modest and manageable' for UK-based issuers‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uCxiKn) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)