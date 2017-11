Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* FRANCE‘S POWER PRICES TO BE DRIVEN BY POLICY CHOICES AND NUCLEAR AVAILABILITY

* MOODY‘S SAYS FRENCH POWER PRICES WILL SETTLE BETWEEN EUR35 AND EUR40 PER MEGAWATT HOUR IN THE FIVE YEARS TO 2022, FROM EUR42/MWH TODAY

* MOODY‘S SAYS GROWTH IN FRANCE‘S RENEWABLE CAPACITY WILL MAINTAIN PRESSURE ON POWER PRICES

* ESTIMATES FRANCE‘S TOTAL INSTALLED GENERATION CAPACITY WILL GROW MODESTLY IN THE MEDIUM-TERM Source text for Eikon: