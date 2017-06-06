FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Gabon's credit challenges include reliance on oil and low institutional strength
June 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Gabon's credit challenges include reliance on oil and low institutional strength

* Moody's says government of Gabon's B1 rating and negative outlook reflect a range of credit challenges, including the country's very low institutional strength

* Moody's says natural decline in oil production constrains Gabon's medium-term growth at around 3%

* Moody's - projects that Gabon's fiscal deficit based on commitments will fall to about 0.8% of GDP in 2017, from an estimated 4.2% in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

