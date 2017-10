Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Georgia’s reform efforts help mitigate ongoing key credit weaknesses

* Moody’s on Georgia says material banking sector and external vulnerability risks continue to constrain the country’s rating‍​

* Moody’s on Georgia - continuing reforms will further strengthen the economy and institutions and help to mitigate the two key credit weaknesses

* Moody's - Georgia's external vulnerability is due to its large and persistent current account deficit