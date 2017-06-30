BRIEF-‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

June 30 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

* Moody's on German savings banks - Expects stronger earnings pressure through 2018, further dip in banks' net interest income at least for this year and next

* ‍Moody's - Germany's savings banks likely to face intensified pressure on profitability from low to negative interest rates, rising interest rate risks next 12-18 months

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks' high dependence on interest income increases their vulnerability in a low-yield environment

* Moody's on German savings banks - Potential shift in monetary policy from 2019 on may exacerbate banks' profitability pressures before providing stable environment

* ‍Moody's says expects consolidation in German savings bank sector to continue as weaker banks merge with stronger ones