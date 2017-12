BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Growth Is Improving, But Public Debt Remains High

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH IS IMPROVING, BUT PUBLIC DEBT REMAINS HIGH

* MOODY‘S SAYS WHILE MOST SOVEREIGNS HAVE FAVORABLE GROWTH OUTLOOKS IN THE NEAR-TERM, PUBLIC DEBT BURDENS REMAIN HIGH ON AVERAGE

* MOODY‘S SAYS GENERAL GOVERNMENT BUDGET BALANCES WILL IMPROVE OR STABILIZE FOR MOST SOVEREIGNS IN 2017-19, COMPARED TO 2016

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS RISE IN DEBT TO GDP RATIO BETWEEN 2009 - 2019 TO BE GREATEST IN MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA, AND IN LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN Source text for Eikon: