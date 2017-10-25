FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says global industry sector outlooks today reflect best credit conditions since 2008-09​
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 8:50 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's says global industry sector outlooks today reflect best credit conditions since 2008-09​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Global industry sector outlooks today reflect best credit conditions since 2008-09​

* Together with other signposts, improving iso distribution indicates credit conditions now are best they have been since the 2008-09 recession‍​

* Most of Moody’s global, non-financial industry sector outlooks are stable or positive, industries with negative outlooks is decreasing

* Underlying fundamentals of general economy more solid today than they have been in any time since end of last decade

* Macroeconomic assessment, and market parameters, prompted Moody’s to change North American ISO to positive from stable Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.