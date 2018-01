BRIEF-Moody's says growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to accelerate to 3.5 pct in 2018

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA‘S FRAGILE GROWTH, FISCAL CHALLENGES AND HEIGHTENED POLITICAL RISK DRIVE NEGATIVE SOVEREIGN OUTLOOK IN 2018‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS GROWTH IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA TO ACCELERATE TO 3.5% IN 2018 FROM ESTIMATED 2.6% IN 2017, SUPPORTED BY STRENGTHENING GLOBAL ECONOMY,MODEST RISE IN COMMODITY PRICES

* MOODY‘S ON SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA SAYS DEBT ACCUMULATION IS LIKELY TO SLOW IN 2018 AND BEYOND DUE TO IMPROVED COMMODITY PRICES AND SOME FISCAL CONSOLIDATION‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK FOR SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN SOVEREIGNS REFLECTS REGION'S SUBDUED GROWTH RECOVERY, FISCAL CHALLENGES,HEIGHTENED POLITICAL RISKS‍​