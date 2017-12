BRIEF-Moody's says has stable outlook for non-financial corporates in India, except for telecoms‍​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS HAS STABLE OUTLOOK FOR NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES IN INDIA, EXCEPT FOR TELECOMS, WHICH HAS A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

* MOODY‘S SAYS HAS STABLE OUTLOOK FOR INDIAN EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COS, REFLECTING EXPECTATIONS OF STABLE PRODUCTION VOLUMES‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS INDIA‘S STEEL CONSUMPTION TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS, SUPPORTING STABLE OUTLOOK

* MOODY'S SAYS FURTHER SIMPLIFICATION OF GST, OTHER STRUCTURAL REFORMS OR IMPROVED COMMODITY PRICES COULD RESULT IN HIGHER EBITDA GROWTH FOR SOME COS IN INDIA Source: bit.ly/2nXWfjK