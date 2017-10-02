BRIEF-Moody's says Hurricane Harvey unlikely to impair credit quality of most affected issuers

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says Hurricane Harvey unlikely to impair credit quality of most affected issuers

* Moody’s says Texas public finance issuers affected by Hurricane Harvey and related flooding will generally experience manageable credit effects

* Moody’s says Texas experiencing temporary economic slowdown, mostly due to lost output from oil refineries but statewide revenues unlikely to materially decline‍​

* ‍Moody’s says due to Hurricane Harvey infrastructure credits are exposed to reduced economic activity, but strong liquidity, cost recovery will mitigate credit effects ​

* Moody's says expect near-term financial impact (Q3 and Q4, 2017) on Moody's-rated health systems with significant operations in the Houston area