June 21, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says inclusion of China shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says first ever inclusion of china shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares by MSCI significant because it marks first time that Chinese stocks will be included in key benchmark index

* Moody's says inclusion of china A-shares by MSCI paves way for global capital inflows into China's A-shares by linking stocks to most dominant trend in asset management

* Moody's says decision by MSCI to include China's A-shares into MSCI Index is also positive for passive funds & managers such as Blackrock, FIL Ltd

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index will allow funds to better satisfy investor demand for broad-based index exposure to China's economy

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index will enable investors to build additional strategies using the domestic Chinese market

* Moody's says ongoing regulatory liberalization in China's onshore market will lead to a full index inclusion of A-shares in next few years Source text: (bit.ly/2tMQC6e) Further company coverage:

