Dec 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS FCC REMOVAL OF ISP‘S COMMON CARRIER CLASSIFICATION CREDIT POSITIVE FOR BROADBAND, WIRELESS COMPANIES

* MOODY‘S SAYS BELIEVE ISPS WILL TREAD LIGHTLY WHEN IT COMES TO ENGAGING IN PAID PRIORITIZATION AND THROTTLING

* MOODY‘S SAYS BELIEVE REMOVAL OF ISP‘S COMMON CARRIER CLASSIFICATION REDUCES PRICING REGULATION POTENTIAL THAT COULD OCCUR UNDER FCC COMMON CARRIER OVERSIGHT