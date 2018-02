Feb 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS ITALY‘S PUBLIC FINANCE NEEDS WILL LIKELY DILUTE IMPLEMENTATION OF PARTIES’ ELECTION PLEDGES

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS ITALY‘S ELECTION OUTCOME SHOULD HAVE NO MEANINGFUL DIRECT IMPACT ON CORPORATE, FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS’ CREDIT QUALITY

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS NO POLICY PROPOSAL FROM PARTIES LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT ITALIAN GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE DIRECT IMPACT ON BANKING OR INSURANCE SECTORS Source text for Eikon: