BRIEF-‍Moody's says Korea's credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint​
#Markets News
October 26, 2017 / 11:57 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says Korea's credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says Korea’s credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint​

* ‍Moody’s says stable rating outlook reflects Moody’s view that Korea’s credit strengths and challenges are balanced

* Moody’s on Korea says expects real GDP growth of 3% and 2.8% in 2017 and 2018, respectively‍​

* ‍Moody's on South Korea says potential military conflict with North Korea would damage economy and weaken public finances Source text: bit.ly/2xrFzBP

