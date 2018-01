BRIEF-Moody's Says Latin American Sovereigns Will See Deterioration In Fiscal Profiles Through 2019

Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS LATIN AMERICAN SOVEREIGNS WILL SEE DETERIORATION IN FISCAL PROFILES THROUGH 2019

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS THAT WORSENING DEBT AND INTEREST BURDENS WILL LIMIT THE ABILITY OF LATAM SOVEREIGNS TO RESPOND TO POTENTIAL NEW SHOCKS

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS GIVEN THEIR EXPECTED DEBT METRICS, CONCLUDES THAT BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, COSTA RICA ARE THE GOVTS WITH LEAST RELATIVE FISCAL SPACE IN REGION​

* MOODY‘S SAYS FISCAL CONSOLIDATION EFFORTS WILL BE KEY TO HALTING DETERIORATION IN GOVERNMENT DEBT METRICS ACROSS THE LATIN AMERICA REGION

* MOODY'S-WHILE PARAGUAY, CHILE, PERU WILL HAVE EXPERIENCED DETERIORATION IN DEBT RATIOS, THEY CONTINUE TO RETAIN RELATIVELY HIGH LEVELS OF FISCAL SPACE