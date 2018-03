BRIEF-Moody's Says Low-Tax Countries Likely To See Lower U.S. Investment As New Tax Law Takes Effect‍​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS LOW-TAX COUNTRIES LIKELY TO SEE LOWER U.S. INVESTMENT AS NEW TAX LAW TAKES EFFECT‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS DIRECT INVESTMENT FLOWS FROM U.S. INTO LOW-TAX COUNTRIES LIKELY TO FALL, IN SOME CASES “MEANINGFULLY”, DUE TO U.S. TAX OVERHAUL

* MOODY‘S SAYS FDI FLOWS COULD “MATERIALLY DECLINE” FOR IRELAND DUE TO NEW U.S. TAX LAW‍​

* MOODY‘S - IMPACT OF U.S. TAX LAW ON LOW-TAX COUNTRIES ON SOVEREIGN LEVEL TO BE MINIMAL DUE TO LIMITED RELIANCE ON TAXES LEVIED ON U.S. MULTINATIONALS Source text for Eikon: