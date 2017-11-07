BRIEF-Moody's says lower interest rates to benefit Brazil's banks, infrastructure, non-financial cos

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says lower interest rates will benefit Brazil’s banks, infrastructure and non-financial corporates

* Moody’s says “even with little investor consensus about brazil’s economic or sector expectations”, all sectors stand to gain from interest rates drop

* Moody’s says lower rates will help pave way for a broader transformation of financial markets as Brazil’s economy recovers from recent recession

* Moody's says "lower availability of public finance poses a risk for the development of Brazil's huge pipeline of infrastructure projects" Source text: bit.ly/2zkcIDl