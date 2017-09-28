FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says maintained stable outlook for Germany's banking system
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Moody's says maintained stable outlook for Germany's banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s maintained stable outlook for Germany’s banking system on resilient economic growth

* Moody’s says expects the European Central Bank to keep its interest rates low over the course of the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months

* Moody’s says German banks are not yet reaping the benefits of current cost-cutting initiatives

* Moody’s on Germany’s banking system says asset quality will accordingly remain stable

* Moody's on Germany's banking system says performance of domestic retail & corporate loans will remain sound owing to supportive operating environment Source: bit.ly/2wYvlrc

