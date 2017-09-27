FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Maldives' credit profile balances healthy GDP growth with anticipated debt ramp-up
September 27, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Moody's says Maldives' credit profile balances healthy GDP growth with anticipated debt ramp-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Maldives’ credit profile balances healthy GDP growth with an anticipated ramp-up in debt

* Moody’s says Maldives’ small size, narrow economic diversification and low level of development also raise its vulnerability to natural disasters

* Moody’s on Maldives says despite wide current account deficits, foreign exchange reserves have edged higher over the past year

* Moody’s on Maldives says stable outlook on the sovereign’s rating indicates balanced credit strengths and challenges

* Moody’s says Maldives also demonstrates strong debt affordability metrics, due to a large revenue base and a well-funded banking system

* Moody's on Maldives says expects government debt to continue to rise in the coming years, to 82.2% of GDP by 2019 Source: bit.ly/2xK7a42

