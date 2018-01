Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS MIFID II WILL PRESSURE ASSET MANAGER FEES, INCREASE COMPETITION AND DRIVE CONSOLIDATION‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS EU‘S SECOND MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS DIRECTIVE, COMMONLY KNOWN AS MIFID II, IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR EUROPE‘S ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

* MOODY'S SAYS MIFID II'S SWEEPING REFORMS TO TRADING, PRODUCT CONCEPTION, GOVERNANCE, DISTRIBUTION, REPORTING REQUIREMENTS WILL BE BRINGING COMPLIANCE EXPENSES Source: bit.ly/2r62xQd