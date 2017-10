Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says new financial technology firms and payment platforms are unlikely to displace the existing consumer electronic payments landscape​

* ‍Moody’s says large tech cos could pose significant threat, especially if they set up proprietary payment networks that bypass existing payment paths​

* ‍Moody's says while technology innovation poses long-term threat to current payment ecosystem, expects system to be resilient, adapt to digital demands​