June 27 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says there were four municipal credit defaults in calendar year 2016, all related to Puerto Rico with a total default volume of $22.6 billion

* Says number of defaulted issuers could more than double this year compared with 2016 as more Puerto Rico credits default or are restructured

* Says "vast majority of the municipal market remains stable and highly rated, but changes are manifesting"