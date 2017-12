BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook For GCC Banks Is Stable Reflecting Their Resiliency In Slower Economies‍​

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: OUTLOOK FOR GCC BANKS IS STABLE REFLECTING THEIR RESILIENCY IN SLOWER ECONOMIES‍​

* MOODY‘S - SEES REAL GDP GROWTH IN GULF TO PICK UP SLIGHTLY TO ABOUT 2% IN 2018 FROM 0% IN 2017, AS OIL PRICES STABILISE BETWEEN $50 -$60/BARREL

* MOODY‘S-GCC BANKS CAPITAL LEVELS TO REMAIN BROADLY STABLE ,ABOVE BASEL III MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, IN CONTEXT OF MODEST CREDIT GROWTH IN 2018

* MOODY'S-PROBLEMS LOANS FOR GCC BANKS WILL EDGE HIGHER IN 2018 FOLLOWING SLUGGISH ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2iqi2v1 ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )