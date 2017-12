BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook For Global Banking Is Stable

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL BANKING IS STABLE AS IMPROVING GROWTH BOOSTS CREDITWORTHINESS

* MOODY‘S SAYS BROAD-BASED UPTURN IN ECONOMIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED SOLVENCY WILL UNDERPIN BANK CREDITWORTHINESS IN THE COMING YEAR

* MOODY‘S SAYS BANK PROFITABILITY REMAINS SUBDUED AS LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT TO WEIGH ON RETURNS & NONPERFORMING LOAN LEVELS REMAIN HIGH IN SOME JURISDICTIONS

* MOODY'S SAYS GLOBAL BANKS FACE DOWNSIDE RISKS FROM HIGH CORPORATE, HOUSEHOLD DEBT AS DEVELOPED MARKETS' MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS