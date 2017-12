Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY IN 2018 IS STABLE

* MOODY‘S - EXPECTS THE GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY TO SEE EBITDA GROW BETWEEN 1% AND 2% NEXT YEAR‍​

* MOODY'S ON GLOBAL HEALTHCARE- US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICE MAKERS WILL SEE EBITDA GROWTH OF 3.0% TO 3.5%‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2joDC3N