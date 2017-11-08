FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for global sovereigns is stable
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 4:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for global sovereigns is stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - outlook for global sovereigns is stable; growth tempers high debt, geopolitical tensions‍​

* Moody‘s-Healthy growth and synchronized global economic expansion of sovereigns of 2017 likely to continue into 2018

* Moody‘s- overall, slow progress on reforms leaves many sovereigns more vulnerable to a deterioration in their credit profiles in event of a shock‍​

* Moody‘s-Expects global GDP growth in 2018 to remain over 3% in 2018, similar to 2017

* Moody’s on global sovereigns- a further challenge is that public debt levels will also remain high, although at generally stable levels

* Moody's- slow progress on reforms leaves many sovereigns more vulnerable to deterioration in their credit profiles in the event of a shock Source text: bit.ly/2j7bK6Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.