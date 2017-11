Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s- Outlook for New Zealand banks stable, supported by strong economic conditions and asset quality

* Moody’s says forecasts that New Zealand’s real GDP will grow 3% in 2017 and 2.8% in 2018

* Moody's on New Zealand banks - Key driver of overall asset quality is housing loans, which make up largest share of the banks' total loans, at 56% as of July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2A2aQNe