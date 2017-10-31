BRIEF-‍Moody's says outlook for U.S. restaurant industry is stable based on continued operating profit growth​

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says outlook for U.S. restaurant industry is stable based on continued operating profit growth​

* Moody‘s-Stable outlook for U.S. restaurant industry reflects expectations for operating profit growth for industry to grow 2pct -4pct over next 12 to 18 months‍​

* ‍Moody’s says U.S. restaurant​ margins will come under pressure as more states gradually adopt a higher minimum wage

* ‍Moody's says U.S. restaurant​ industry will labor with higher employee costs, while delivery gains more traction