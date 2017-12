BRIEF-Moody's Says Outlook Stable For Chinese Financial Institutions Through 2018

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: OUTLOOK STABLE FOR CHINESE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS THROUGH 2018

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHINA CENTRAL BANK‘S INCREASING USE OF LIQUIDITY FACILITIES WILL IMPROVE ITS MONETARY MANAGEMENT

* MOODY‘S SAYS THAT LIQUIDITY WILL STAY BROADLY STABLE, WITH A TIGHTENING BIAS IN CHINA

* MOODY‘S SAYS BANKS’ CAPITALIZATION LEVELS WILL STAY STABLE, UNDERPINNED BY SLOWING ASSET GROWTH AND CAPITAL RAISING, IN CHINA

* MOODY'S SAYS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT WILL REMAIN STRONG FOR MAJOR BANKS, BECAUSE FINANCIAL AND SOCIAL STABILITY REMAIN KEY POLICY PRIORITIES IN CHINA