BRIEF-‍Moody's says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​
September 27, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-‍Moody's says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* ‍Moody’s says pace of drug price increases slows, though possible change to 340B program would hurt NFP hospital margins​

* ‍Moody’s says proposed reduction of Medicare Part B outpatient drug reimbursement to 340B hospitals would represent headwind for hospitals already facing pressure​

* ‍Moody’s says if changes were implemented to 340B, largest impact would be on pharmaceutical companies with product mix weighted towards biotech drugs​

* ‍Moody’s on pace of drug price says on generic drug side, expect some of the pressure will ease as U.S. FDA approves more generic drugs for first time Source text for Eikon:

