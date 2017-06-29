FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​

* Moody's says ‍​expects that Paraguay banks will maintain or improve net interest margins further this year after an increase in 2016

* Moody's - returned outlook on Paraguay's banking system to stable from negative on expectations capital levels will remain high, profitability will be strong‍​

* ‍moody's on Paraguay's banks - Factors like stabilized commodity prices, moderate inflation, stable currency among others supporting operating environment for banks​

* Moody's - Expects problem loans of Paraguay's banking system to remain high by historical standards following commodity price & exchange rate shocks of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.