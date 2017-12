BRIEF-Moody's Says Pharma Manufacturers, Distributors Face Rising Risks Related To U.S. Opioid Crisis

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS PHARMA MANUFACTURERS AND DISTRIBUTORS FACE RISING RISKS RELATED TO U.S. OPIOID CRISIS

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. OPIOID CRISIS - BRANDED,GENERIC DRUG COS,DRUG DISTRIBUTORS WILL BE INCREASINGLY EXPOSED TO DECLINING PRODUCT SALES, RISING LEGAL RISKS

* MOODY‘S SAYS ABILITY OF PHARMA MANUFACTURERS,DISTRIBUTORS TO FACE RISKS RELATED TO U.S. OPIOID CRISIS WILL DEPEND ON SCALE,DIVERSITY,LIQUIDITY, OTHERS

* MOODY'S SAYS AMONG COS,J&J IS SUFFICIENTLY STRONG TO ABSORB U.S. OPIOID-RELATED RISKS, WHILE ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS & TEVA HAVE MORE LIMITED FLEXIBILITY