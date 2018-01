Jan 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S - PROJECTS ARE MANAGING IMPACT OF CARILLION‘S LIQUIDATION, ALTHOUGH MODERATE CREDIT DETERIORATION IS POSSIBLE

* MOODY‘S ON CARILLION- MODERATE CREDIT DETERIORATION POSSIBLE AS SOME PROJECT COS WILL NEED TO SIGN NEW CONTRACTS WITH ALTERNATIVE SUBCONTRACTORS

* MOODY'S ON CARILLION- PROJECT COMPANIES COULD POTENTIALLY FACE INCREASED FM COSTS WITHOUT AN ACCOMPANYING INCREASE IN REVENUE