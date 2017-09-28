FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says rated chinese developers' credit metrics to improve over next 12-18 months
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 3:06 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says rated chinese developers' credit metrics to improve over next 12-18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says rated Chinese developers’ credit metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months

* Moody’s on rated Chinese developers says expect rated developers’ leverage to improve over the next 12-18 months, supported by strong revenue growth

* Moody’s on rated Chinese developers says leverage will improve from the elevated levels seen during the six months between January and June 2017

* Moody's on rated Chinese developers says rated companies' weighted-average revenue/adjusted debt will rise to 72% and 76% by end-2017 & end-2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2xMTJQM

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.