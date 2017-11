Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Recent regulatory measures are credit positive for Chinese insurers‍​

* Moody’s on Chinese insurers - ban on short-term savings products exposes some insurers to severe liquidity stress and lowers new business growth‍​

* Moody's on Chinese insurers - notes that regulatory clampdown has affected insurance sales, but while premium growth has moderated, it remains solid‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2iARNSm