March 8 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - REVISED TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP BENEFITS ALL MEMBERS, BUT LESS WITHOUT THE U.S.‍​

* MOODY’S - COMPARED WITH TPP, LOST TRADE OPPORTUNITIES TO BE FELT MOST IN VIETNAM, MALAYSIA, JAPAN AS THEY STOOD TO GAIN MOST FROM MORE ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET

* MOODY'S - ONGOING REFORM EFFORTS SHOULD BOOST COMPETITIVENESS AND INVESTMENT, AND STRENGTHEN INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY OVER TIME FOR TPP MEMBER NATIONS Source text : bit.ly/2p1aUIh