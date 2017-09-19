FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says sputtering U.S. auto sales keep global auto sector outlook negative into 2018
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 19, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Moody's says sputtering U.S. auto sales keep global auto sector outlook negative into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says sputtering U.S. auto sales keep global auto sector outlook negative into 2018

* Moody’s says U.S. auto sales will decline 3.6% in 2017 and 0.6% in 2018

* Moody’s says Chinese auto sales growth will cool into 2018 as a tax cut on purchases of small engine passenger vehicles comes to an end.

* Moody’s says Japanese car sales will grow by a robust 5.6% in 2017, supported by Nissan Motor’s return to the minicar segment

* Moody’s says steady global GDP growth will drive a bigger demand for cars in key markets like China, Japan and India

* Moody’s says expect U.S. car sales to weaken and slow the speed of growth for the automakers sector globally to less than 2% into 2018

* Moody's says Indian car sales will remain robust, growing 9% this year, 7% in 2018, supported by impact of India's new goods & services tax and new model launches Source: [bit.ly/2xdmT9r]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.