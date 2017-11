Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: stable but lower revenues for Australian RLGs as economy transitions‍​

* Moody’s on Australian regional & local governments - outlook for sector is stable for 2018‍​

* Moody’s on Australian RLGs - expects economic growth in Australia will continue to outpace most AAA-rated peers‍​

* Moody's on Australian RLGs - growth in the aggregate debt burden will be modest as capital spending tapers from fiscal 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2zti6AV