BRIEF-‍Moody's says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools' long-term financial path​
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-‍Moody's says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools' long-term financial path​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools’ long-term financial path​

* Moody’s on Chicago Board of Education says combined property taxes and state aid will increase by approximately $500 million for fiscal 2018‍​

* ‍Moody’s says Illinois continues to have financial & governance challenges, its willingness & ability to meet future funding targets is “uncertain”

* Moody’s on Chicago Board of Education says revenue infusion will not restore fiscal health, but will prevent financial position from worsening this fiscal year Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
