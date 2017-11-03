BRIEF-‍Moody's says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools' long-term financial path​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools’ long-term financial path​

* Moody’s on Chicago Board of Education says combined property taxes and state aid will increase by approximately $500 million for fiscal 2018‍​

* ‍Moody’s says Illinois continues to have financial & governance challenges, its willingness & ability to meet future funding targets is “uncertain”

* Moody's on Chicago Board of Education says revenue infusion will not restore fiscal health, but will prevent financial position from worsening this fiscal year