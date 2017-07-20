FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​

* Moody's says systemic risks in global financial markets have remained relatively contained over the past six months, despite increases in some areas‍​

* Moody's says financial conditions in global markets are more favourable than a year ago and are likely to remain so as global growth picks up

* Moody's says weak banking systems are currently not experiencing elevated asset prices, leaving them less exposed to risks of asset bubbles

* ‍Moody's says there are potential downside risks from event-related volatility in financial markets tied to elevated asset prices Source text for Eikon:

