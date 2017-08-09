FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says structural impediments to Mexico growth remain despite NAFTA
August 9, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says structural impediments to Mexico growth remain despite NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says structural impediments to Mexico growth remain despite NAFTA

* Moody's says mexico's biggest impediments to growth won't be solved simply be renegotiating the north american free trade agreement

* Moody's says if mexico's productivity continues to stagnate, the income gap with the us will widen over time, instead of converging

* Moody's says continued implementation of the structural reform agenda could provide a counterweight to the risk that mexico faces regarding trade Source text (bit.ly/2uGspi9)

