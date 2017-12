Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* TIGHTENING REGULATIONS FOR CHINA‘S POLICY BANKS WILL MITIGATE CONTINGENT LIABILITIES FOR SOVEREIGN, A CREDIT POSITIVE

* MOODY‘S NOTES THAT THE RULES DO NOT DETAIL THE SPECIFIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND RISK CONTROL MEASURES THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED FOR CHINA‘S POLICY BANKS‍​

* MOODY'S EXPECTS CHINA'S POLICY BANKS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW AT RAPID PACE, CONSISTENT WITH GOVERNMENT'S POLICY OBJECTIVES TO INVEST IN SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE