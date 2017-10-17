BRIEF-Moody's says ‍​Trump administration's changes to healthcare regulations credit negative for insurers

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* Moody’s says ‍​Trump administration’s changes to healthcare regulations are credit negative for insurers

* Moody’s says do not expect changes in executive order, signed by Trump on healthcare regulations, to take effect for some time

* Moody’s on Trump administration’s changes to healthcare regulations - there is partial offset to negative credit implications of executive order for rated insurers

* Moody’s says executive order, signed by Trump on healthcare regulations, likely will reverse some individual markets’ improved 2016 and 2017 results