BRIEF-‍Moody's says Turkey's credit profile balances resilient growth, relatively strong public finances against political risk, external vulnerability​
#Markets News
November 17, 2017 / 4:18 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says Turkey's credit profile balances resilient growth, relatively strong public finances against political risk, external vulnerability​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says Turkey’s credit profile balances resilient growth and relatively strong public finances against political risk and external vulnerability​

* ‍moody’s says Turkey‘s​ key credit challenges include political risk and high external vulnerability

* ‍Moody’s on Turkey - Fiscal outcomes will likely be challenged in environment of rising global interest rates, already wider spreads, larger borrowing needs

* ‍Moody’s says though Turkey’s public finances deteriorated marginally over past year, resilient economic growth, manageable government debt provide key credit anchors Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
